UAE Ambassador presents credentials to head of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council

By WAM

Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi presented his credentials as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Yemen, to Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen, in a ceremony at Al-Ma’ashiq Palace.

During the meeting, Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi and the people of Yemen.

For his part, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen conveyed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and expressed his wishes for the government and people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.

Al-Alimi wished the Ambassador success in his work, and for the development and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Zaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Yemen, and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Yemen and ways of developing them to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and the two peoples. They also discussed the current situation in Yemen, and regional and international efforts to restore the course of the political process aimed at reaching a permanent political solution to the Yemeni crisis

