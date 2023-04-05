UAE and Qatari officials meet in Abu Dhabi to follow up implementation of AlUla Declaration

By WAM

Two official delegations representing the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar met in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, today, in the fourth joint meeting to follow up the implementation of "AlUla Declaration ", issued by the GCC Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021.

The UAE delegation was headed by Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, while the Qatari counterpart was led by Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures to implement AlUla Declaration, and stressed the importance of bolstering relations between the two brotherly countries and developing joint work in a way that achieves their common interests.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.