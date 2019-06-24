UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

By WAM

The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, which resulted in the martyrdom of a Syrian resident and injury of seven civilians on Sunday.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) condemned the terrorist attack which, it said, flies in the face of all international laws and conventions.

"The UAE strongly condemns this terrorist act and labels it as a new evidence of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias' hostile and terrorist tendencies to undermine security and stability in the region."

"The UAE re-iterates its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and stability and supports all measures taken by the Saudi government to maintain the security of its citizens and residents," the statement continued.

"The security of the UAE and of the Kingdom is indivisible," it noted, adding, "any threat or danger to Saudi Arabia's security is considered a threat to UAE's security and stability."

The Ministry expressed condolences to the family of the Syrian victim and wished a quick recovery to the injured.