UAE Consul-General participates in Pakistan's celebration of International Customs Day

By Wam

In the presence of Pakistan's Dr President Arif Alvi, Dr. Salim Ali Al Khadim Al Dhahnani, UAE Consul-General in Karachi, has taken part in the Pakistan Customs' celebration marking the International Customs Day.

During the function, held at the Customs House Karachi, Al Dhahnani and members of the consular corps accredited to Karachi met with Alvi.

The ceremony was also attended by officials of the provincial government; senior military commanders; members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited to Karachi, heads of provincial Commerce and Industry Chambers, businesspersons and heads of corporates.