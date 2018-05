Nasser bin Huwaidin Al Ketbi, UAE Consul General in Karachi, has overseen the launch of a campaign by the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation which targets provision of Iftar meals to 9,000 poor families in the Pakistani provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

The campaign will see daily distribution of food baskets, dates and Iftar meals, as well as sending a group of people from the two provinces to perform Hajj.