UAE Consulate staff visits water project site in Pakistan

By Wam

Staff from the UAE Consulate in Karachi visited the site of the "H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Drinkable Water Project" in Kathor, Sindh Province.

The project, which was launched several years ago and is still supporting local residents by providing them with water, included the construction of a water pumping station, upon a donation from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to desalinate and store water as per the highest international standards.

The project, which is still supported by Sheikha Fatima, is benefitting many local families, as part of her humanitarian and charity projects that aim to assist the Pakistani people.