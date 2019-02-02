UAE delegation visit Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Public School

By Wam

A UAE delegation, headed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, today visited the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi.

The delegation members were received by the officials there who briefed them on the educational system and the syllabus of the Institute.

Later, the delegation also visited Delhi Public School and toured its halls, science, technology and mathematics laboratories.

The delegation members planted a Ghaf, the national tree of the UAE, as a gesture of friendship. they also attended a show by the students of the school.