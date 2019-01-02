UAE dispatches 25 tonnes of medicines to Yemen's Red Sea coast

By Wam

The Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation has dispatched a shipment carrying 25 tonnes of medicines to the Red Sea coast of Yemen, which unloaded in the Port of Aden on the first day of 2019.

Dr. Nasser Baoum, Minister of Health of Yemen, and Mohammed Al Junaibi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent's relief aid programme in Yemen, were both present to welcome the ship as it arrived.

Medicines including antibiotics and painkillers will be delivered to health centres in the Hodeidah province.

Dr. Baoum thanked the UAE leadership, who he said started the 'Year of Tolerance' by lending a helping hand and continuing their humanitarian support of Yemenis.