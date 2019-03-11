UAE distributes 25 fishing boats to families in Aden

By Wam

The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributed 25 fishing boats to the families of martyrs and disabled people in Al Buraiqa District, Aden Governorate, continuing its support for Yemeni fishermen.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, ERC Representative, said that the boats were distributed in Qaewa, Ras Omran, Fiqm and Al Haswa while stressing that in April, another 25 fishing boats will be delivered in Al Kheessa, Aden.

Nasser Al Nassi, Chairman of the General Authority for Fisheries in Aden, Abyan and Lahej, praised the UAE's ongoing support for fishermen.

Ayoub Abu Bakr, Director of the Social Affairs and Labour Office, stated that the boats will ease the suffering of local fishermen.