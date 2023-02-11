UAE, Iraq issue joint statement following Prime Minister's visit

By WAM

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Iraq have issued a joint statement following the official visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, to the country on February 9.

Following is the Joint Statement:

1- At the invitation of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, paid an official visit to the UAE on February 9, 2023. During the visit, the two sides discussed ways to enhance political, diplomatic, commercial and economic cooperation, and they exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest and stressed the importance of joint work to develop various aspects of bilateral relations.



2- The two sides agreed on the importance of convening the tenth session of the joint committee between the two countries, on account of its important impact on strengthening their relations and following up on all bilateral files. It has also been agreed to develop the framework governing bilateral trade between the two countries, and advance it to the level of comprehensive partnership to achieve broader economic integration between the two countries, activate economic diplomacy and push economic growth rates in general. The two sides agreed to support existing and future Emirati investments in Iraq, open horizons for new partnerships, and address challenges by transforming them into opportunities that benefit the UAE and Iraqi economies, in a manner that reflects the spirit of fraternity and friendship between the leadership of both countries and their brotherly peoples. The two countries will also work to boost trade exchanges, and to build on the significant growth witnessed by their intra-trade during the past years, given that non-oil bilateral trade hit around $17.5 billion in 2022.



3- The two sides also agreed to expand and develop cooperation in the fields of health, tourism, culture and sports, due to the importance of these sectors in strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.



4- The two sides affirmed their keenness to support stability in the region and achieve prosperity for its peoples, by promoting communication, dialogue and building bridges of coordination, which is the best way to ensure regional and international stability, security and prosperity.



5- The Iraqi Prime Minister hailed the pioneering role played by the United Arab Emirates in addressing climate change, extending congratulations for the UAE's hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) during the current year. The two parties agreed to enhance environmental cooperation and control climate change.



6- The Iraqi side extended its thanks and appreciation to the UAE government for adopting the “Revive the Spirit of Mosul”, in partnership with UNESCO, to rebuild Al Nuri Mosque and the two churches Al Tahera and Al Saa'a.



7- The Iraqi Prime Minister extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the warm welcome and hospitality, and invited His Highness to pay an official visit to the Republic of Iraq. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended his thanks and appreciation to the Iraqi Prime Minister for accepting the invitation and visiting the United Arab Emirates.

