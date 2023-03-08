UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the death of Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib Al Busaidi, former Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs of Oman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message to the Sultan of Oman.

