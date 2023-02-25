UAE leaders congratulate Kuwaiti Emir on National Day, Liberation Day

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir, and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

