UAE leaders extend condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah

By WM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to the Emir of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti Emiri Diwan on Tuesday mourned the demise of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah, who passed away at the age of 45.

