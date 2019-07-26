UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governorate, Yemen

By Wam

The UAE launched on Thursday a relief campaign for the people of Dhala Governorate in Yemen as part of its efforts to meet the immediate needs of the Yemeni people and improve the living conditions in the liberated areas.

The one-month long campaign will be conducted in four phases, supporting Al Nasr Hospital in Dhala with medicines, and distributing 124 tonnes of food materials. The campaign will also offer health facilities, water tanks, and shelter tents.

The first batch of aid arrived on Wednesday, including 31.2 tonnes of food materials along with water tanks and shelter tents. It is a continuation of the previous relief campaigns implemented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Dhala governorate.

The officials in Dhala expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE’s leadership and people for their support and the humanitarian gesture, which will contribute to alleviating the suffering of many families from the difficult living conditions.