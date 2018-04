Matar Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence, today attended the opening of Defexpo 2018, India's largest land, naval and internal homeland security systems exhibition in New Delhi.

The UAE official toured the exhibition and gained knowledge about the latest naval, air and land systems.

He met with Defence Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss bilateral defence relations and a variety of issues of mutual interest.