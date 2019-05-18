UAE, Pakistan accelerating ties

By Wam

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser, has characterised his country's relations with UAE as a model to be copied for "steadily growing ties" across multiple domains, hailing the significant support provided by the UAE to accelerate the economic development and social care drive in his country.

The top parliamentarian, at a meeting with UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, spoke high of the UAE's assistance for the education, health and infrastructure sectors in Pakistan, recalling the noble efforts made by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to bolster bilateral relations.

He described the recent visit to Pakistan by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as "historic and reflective" of the longstanding relations between the two countries.

The ambassador underlined the UAE's keenness to continue to grow bilateral relations to further advanced levels.

He highlighted the charity and humanitarian projects carried out by the UAE embassy in collaboration with other humanitarian agencies in Pakistan during the Holy Month of Ramadan as an indication of the country's determination to promote tolerance, acceptance, mutual respects as a ideal basis for community building and underpinning peaceful co-existence.

The meeting touched on prospects of advancing bilateral relations to higher levels.