UAE, Pakistan discuss economic, commercial cooperation

By Wam

Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, met with Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, and Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh, in Karachi on Friday.

They discussed the investment, development and humanitarian projects being carried out by the UAE in the Sindh region of Pakistan.

During a tour of the leading financial institutions in Karachi, Ambassador Al Zaabi presented the investment opportunities in the UAE and the facilities provided to investors there.

He said the embassy was keenly following up the progress of the projects the UAE is implementing in the region, covering vital sectors such as telecommunications, agriculture, water, aviation, banking services, property, ports management, oil and gas, renewable energy, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He also referred to the planned opening of the UAE visa facilitation centres in Islamabad and Karachi.

Ambassador Al Zaabi also toured the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan's financial market in Karachi, met with the officials there and discussed with them the means of strengthening economic cooperation and the growing trade exchange.

He was accompanied on his tours by Bakheet Al Romaithi, UAE's Deputy Consul-General in Karachi.