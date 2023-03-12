UAE President affirms support for Qatar’s hosting of 2026 IMF and World Bank meetings during call with Emir of Qatar

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today spoke by telephone to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and His Highness Sheikh Tamim discussed the brotherly ties that exist between the two nations and explored areas for further collaboration. The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed to His Highness Sheikh Tamim the UAE's support for Qatar in hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in 2026, and confirmed that the UAE will withdraw its request to host the meetings. His Highness the UAE President wished the Emir and the people of Qatar every success in hosting this global gathering.

His Highness the Emir of Qatar expressed his thanks to His Highness the UAE President and conveyed his sincere appreciation for the position of the UAE towards the State of Qatar, and its support for its candidacy to host the IMF and World Bank meetings.

