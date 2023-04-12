UAE President arrives in Egypt

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo today on an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon arrival at Cairo International Airport, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, alongside a number of ministers and senior officials. The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The delegation accompanying His Highness the President included H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

Also present at the reception were Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohamed Shaker, Dr. Mohamed Shaker El Markabi, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Dr. Hala El Said, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development; Major General Abbas Kamel, Director of the General Intelligence Directorate; and Counsellor Ahmed Fahmy, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation then travelled to the Al Ittihadiya Presidential Palace, where they were welcomed with an official reception ceremony that included a guard of honour welcome and a performance of the national anthems of the UAE and Egypt.

