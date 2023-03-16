UAE President receives Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Shamkhani discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran and opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Their talks also covered regional and international issues of mutual concern, and the importance of working to support peace and cooperation in the region to enable progress and prosperity for its people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

