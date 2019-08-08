UAE provides Aden airport with equipment, electricity generators

By Wam

The UAE has provided Aden International Airport with equipment and electricity generators, to enable it to function following the breakdown of its only generator.

The UAE previously restored the airport, supplied it with inspection equipment and computers, and constructed a fully equipped medical clinic.

The airport was supplied with an ambulance vehicle and buses to transport passengers. It also previously received a one-megawatt electricity generator to counter electricity outages.

Captain Saleh Salim bin Nahid, President of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology, praised the UAE’s gesture, which will solve a major issue faced by the airport caused by the breakdown of its generator.