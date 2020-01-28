World's longest cake baked in India

By Bang

The world's longest cake has been baked in India.

Around 1,500 bakers and chefs from the Bakers Association Kerala came together in the city of Thrissur to create the 6.5km cake.

The vanilla cake, 10cm wide and thick, weighed about 27,000kg.

They spread chocolate on the dessert, which was stretched out across thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the city.

The cooks - dressed in traditional whites and toque blanche caps - spent four hours putting the cake together using 12,000kg of sugar and flour.

Large crowds watched the cake being baked as they chefs aimed to break the previous record, held by Chinese bakers who made a 3.2km fruitcake in 2018.

The association's general secretary, known only as Naushad, claimed that Guinnes World Records had assessed the cake to be record-breaking, but confirmation of the length was pending.

Naushad said: "This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world. We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark."

