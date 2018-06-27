Yemeni father names his son ‘Zayed’ after UAE's Founding Father

Mansour Saeed Hassan Jaber, a Yemeni national who lives in Al Khawkhah District of Hodeidah Governorate, has named his newborn son, "Zayed," to honour the values of benevolence, giving and wisdom, instilled by the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and to express the gratitude of the Yemeni people to the leadership and people of the UAE.

"The legacy of Sheikh Zayed still lives on in the hearts of the Yemeni people and his historic stances will never be forgotten," Jaber said.

The members of the Emirates Red Crescent team in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, paid a visit to Jaber's house and presented gifts and new clothes to "Zayed" and his siblings.