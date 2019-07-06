Rohingya refugee shelters destroyed by flooding

By Wam

Heavy monsoon rains in Bangladesh have drenched the Cox’s Bazar settlement, home to more than 900,000 Rohingya refugees, destroying some 273 shelters, and injuring 11 people, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday.

The huge refugee camp has been hit by three days of non-stop rain, and more heavy downpours are expected throughout the next week, with four months of the monsoon season still to go.

Around 2,137 people have been relocated, either because their shelters have sustained substantial damage, or as a precaution, and emergency supplies are being distributed to help rebuild, repair and strengthen damaged shelters, said the UNHCR report.