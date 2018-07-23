RTA,Dubai Police to start trial run of Traffic Incidents Management Scheme on 16th Sept

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, along with the Dubai Police General HQ, have announced that a trial run of the Traffic Incidents Management Scheme would be put in place along 70-km of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road for one year starting on 16th September, 2018.

The trial seeks to ensure the rapid clearance of vehicles involved in traffic accidents and vehicles breaking down on roads. The ultimate objective is to streamline the traffic flow at the sites of accidents, cut short the time taken to remove crashed vehicles, and fend off secondary accidents triggered by sudden snarls.

To this effect, a coordinating meeting was held between Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, and Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major-General Al Sallal Saeed Bin Huwaidi Al Falasi, Director of Administrative Affairs.

Those at the meeting agreed to implement the trial operation of the Traffic Incidents Management Scheme. The service will be provided based on international best practices. The two parties have agreed to deploy a team at the Command and Control Room of the Dubai Police. A process will be charted out for communication between the Operations Room, the Traffic Control Centre and the dedicated patrol vehicles on the E311 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

According to studies commissioned by the RTA, the scheme will help to reduce congestion, along with associated costs, by as much as 25 percent, as well as save extra expenses incurred by Dubai Police.

The meeting saw discussions on the expansion of the RTA’s Intelligent Traffic Systems one of the key creations of its Innovation Lab (Masar 2030). That plan envisages the designing and building of an integrated infrastructure of Intelligent Traffic Systems and the building of a new Traffic Management Control Centre at Al Barsha.

The two sides also explored the collection of fines on vehicles with expired registration the number of such vehicles is estimated at 269,000. It has been agreed to intensify enforcement, along with the issuance of offences online, carry out more awareness campaigns to highlight the serious outcomes of failing to renew vehicles registrations.

Discussions also covered accidents involving bicycles, and efforts by the Dubai Police to enforce the rules against offenders, including the impounding of bikes in breach of the Use of Bikes in Dubai Law. It was reported that about 1,700 bikes had been seized in Dubai in 2017.

Regarding these plans, Major-General Al Marri said, "The coordinative meetings of the Dubai Police General HQ and the RTA are of immense benefit for the emirate, as well as the joint business plans. They contribute to achieving objectives related to enhanced security, tranquillity and happiness among citizens and residents of this land."