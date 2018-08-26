RTA makes 12.6 Gigawatt-Hour electric power savings in 2017

By WAM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has announced that it had made electric power saving as much as 12.6 Gigawatt-Hour in 2017, in addition to reducing carbon emissions by 5,430 tons. Making such savings contributes to realising RTA’s strategic objective of nurturing a sustainable environment through saving power consumption.

"A plan has been endorsed to replace the conventional street-lighting units of high-intensity discharge,HID, type by light-emitting diode, LED, lights, following savings amounting to 50 percent resulting from Traffic and Roads Agency’s pilot project of replacing HID by LED units in several areas of Dubai", said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

RTA is committed to realising the vision of Dubai Government for sustainable development through introducing power-saving plans. The replacement of HID lights by LED lights is part of the its power-saving initiatives, which include the partial switching off of lights in residential areas and revising the street-lighting hours while taking into consideration the security and safety of road users.

"The resultant power savings is expected to reach 22 Gigawatt-Hour in 2018, i.e. almost double of that achieved in 2017. It is equally important to promote the positive environmental practices as it leads to a substantial change in environmental, economic and social attitudes," Maitha concluded.