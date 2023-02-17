RTA to auction 371 premium plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits online on Feb 27th

By Emirates247

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 371 fancy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles, as well as motorbikes bearing (A-B-C-G-H-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-Y) codes. Plates on offer at this 70th online auction are topped by the super numbers (R 595) and (A 8348).

The auction will start on Monday, February 27th, at 8:00 a.m. and will continue for (5) days only. The auction is preceded by registration on Monday, February 20th. This online auction is number 70 in the series of electronic auctions of premium vehicle plate numbers.

The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to AED5,000 made to RTA, and pay an non-refundable participation fee of AED120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centers at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via (www.rta.ae), or via the Dubai Drive app.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.