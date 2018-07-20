RTA to open tunnel linking Happiness St. with Meydan St. on Friday

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will open a 420-m tunnel, providing a left-turn from the Happiness Street to Al Meydan Street.

The tunnel is part of the recently opened Phase II of the Parallel Roads Improvement Project at the Business Bay District.

The tunnel is part of the Western Parallel Roads Improvement Project spanning the area between Al Meydan and the Financial Centre streets and across the Business Bay District. The project covered the construction of a 240-m flyover at the intersection of the Happiness Street and Burj Khalifa Boulevard, and a 535-m tunnel at the intersection of the Happiness Street and the Business Bay Street.

The project also included the construction of a 500-m bridge along the extension of the Happiness Street crossing over the Dubai Water Canal, and 420-m bridge at the intersection of Al Meydan Street and First Al Khail Street, in addition to a 340-m tunnel as horse crossing at the Dubai Stables.

The opening of the project has contributed to smooth traffic flow in the area between the Financial Centre Street and Al Meydan Street, and across the Business Bay District up to Al Qouz.