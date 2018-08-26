RTA: Tripoli St. improvement hits 60%, completion in H1 2019

By WAM

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has announced that the completion rate in the Tripoli Street Improvement Project had reached 60 percent and the 12-km long street linking Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road will act as a parallel street to the Airport Street.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that the entire project is expected to be completed and opened in the first half of 2019.

"The new project will increase the street’s intake to about 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions (6,000 vehicles per hour per direction) and ease the traffic flow on this corridor by 30 percent. Upon completion, the project will act as a parallel to Al Amardi–Al Khawaneej Streets as well as Al Awir-Ras Al Khor Streets," Al Tayer noted.

"Work is progressing well and the completion rate has exceeded 90 percent in the extension of Tripoli Street (from Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to Emirates Road). The completion rate has reached 95 percent on the flyover of Tripoli and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Streets, 40 percent on the bridge linking the Sharjah-bound Emirates Road, 50 percent in the intersection of Tripoli-Nouakchott Streets, and 10 percent in the tunnel at the intersection of Tripoli-Algiers Streets (Mirdif-Warqaa)," he added.

"The project includes the widening of Tripoli Street over a 6.5 kilometres, km, stretch from the intersection with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (nearby Mirdif City Center) up to the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street. It also includes the construction of a new 5.3 km-long road of three lanes in each direction from the intersection of Tripoli-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Streets up to the Emirates Road. Thus, the overall length of the street will be around 12 km," Al Tayer added.

"The project also covers the development of interchanges across the street starting with the upgrading of the junction of Tripoli-Algiers Streets to a tunnel of three lanes in each direction to serve the traffic flow inbound from Al Rabat Street heading to Tripoli Street, besides upgrading the current at-grade signalised intersection. With the completion of these works, the waiting time at the existing intersection is expected to drop from three minutes to less than a minute. The project also includes upgrading the existing R/A at the intersection of Tripoli-Nouakchott streets to a bridge of three lanes in each direction.

"It also includes improving the existing at-grade signalised junction, and transforming the intersection of Tripoli- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Streets into a flyover to ensure a smooth traffic flow in all directions, in addition to the construction of collector roads to serve turn movements, and widening the camel underpass No (3) on Emirates Road. It also includes widening Tripoli Street and improvements nearby Bel Remiatha Club and two signalised junctions to replace the existing R/As at Muhaisina. The project also includes the construction of a three-lane bridge to serve the traffic from Tripoli Street to Emirates Road in the direction of Sharjah, and a surface intersection (entry/exit) for the traffic inbound from Sharjah heading to Emirates Road," Al Tayer said in conclusion.