Ruler of Sharjah receives honorary doctorate from leading Turin universities

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Turin and the Polytechnic University of Turin, for his contribution to urban and regional development, and commitment to integrating architecture with sustainable technology solutions.

The Honorary Doctorate is a first of its kind, as it combines the recognition by the two universities for distinguished performance in urban development efforts.

His Highness expressed his pleasure and delight at receiving the award, adding "It is an honour for me to attend this ceremony held in the magnificent Castle of Valentino among many distinguished academics and guests. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the University of Turin and the Polytechnic University of Turin, their faculties and committees who nominated and bestowed me with this Honorary degree."

"This is a special day for me," Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad continued, noting the history of the two prestigious universities and their impact on the sciences and technology fields.