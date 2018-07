H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has attended a reception hosted by Brigadier General Salem Mohammed Al Ameri on the occasion of the wedding of his son.

The reception, held at Al Ain Convention Centre, was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, other Sheikhs, senior officials and dignitaries.