Saudi Crown Prince, British Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

By
  • Wam
Published

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday received Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Saudi Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence, at the Prime Minister's Office, where they held a bilateral meeting.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the meeting was followed by the first meeting of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council, chaired by the Saudi Crown Prince and the British Prime Minister.

The meeting touched on the latest developments in the Middle East and efforts made to achieve security and stability in the region, including fighting terrorism and combating extremism.

They also discussed the close historical relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance their strategic partnership in various fields, including economic, trade, investment, education, health, culture, defence and security fields, as well as the opportunities offered by the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

