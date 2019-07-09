Sea rescue group says Malta will take 44 ashore

By AP

German humanitarian group Sea-Eye says the crew of its ship rescued 44 people from a wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea.

The sea rescue group says its ship, the Alan Kurdi, picked the boat passengers up on Monday “in cooperation with Maltese authorities.”

Sea-Eye’s ship last week rescued 65 African migrants who were allowed to go to Malta, where the government has sometimes resisted giving rescue ships permission to enter island nation’s ports.

The German aid group says a Maltese navy ship would also be taking the people rescued Monday ashore.