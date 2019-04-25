Sheikh Mohammed begins state visit to China

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has embarked on a state visit to China. His Highness is leading the UAE delegation to the second 'Belt and Road Conference for International Cooperation', which commenced today in the Chinese capital Beijing.

The Conference, which runs until 27th April, features the participation of 40 leaders of countries around the world and over 150 delegates.

Sheikh Mohammed held a meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang. The two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

They also discussed ways to achieve common development objectives and usher a new phase of cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, tourism and education, in addition to promoting investment opportunities as part of the Belt and Road initiative that was launched six years ago by the Chinese President.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the rapid growth in UAE-China relations and the strong friendship between the two countries. His Highness said that the engagement between the leaders of the UAE and China provides a strong impetus for the expansion of bilateral relations. He added that the historic visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the UAE was a landmark event in the growth of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed also expressed his appreciation for the vision of the Chinese leadership for enhancing cooperation with Arab countries and the country’s open approach reflected in the Belt and Road initiative that seeks to connect about 70 countries economically.

From his side, Li Keqiang welcomed Sheikh Mohammed and his accompanying delegation. He praised the UAE’s regional and global efforts under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol Department, and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, attended the meeting.