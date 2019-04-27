Sheikh Mohammed meets President of Belarus

By Wam

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which concludes today in the Chinese capital Beijing.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Lukashenko discussed bilateral relations that have seen substantial growth over the past few years. They also discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries and promote investment opportunities.

Sheikh Mohammed and the President of Belarus discussed collaboration in energy, climate change and environmental sustainability, and expressed a desire to learn from each other’s success stories. They also expressed a commitment to further cement ties and explore new opportunities that serve common strategic interests.

The President of Belarus expressed his appreciation for the accelerated development the UAE has achieved. He also praised the UAE’s efforts to become an active partner in global development and expressed the hope that the UAE and Belarus can develop further cooperation in various fields, particularly in tourism and culture.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future;Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mubadala Investment Company; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, attended the meeting.