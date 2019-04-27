Sheikh Mohammed meets with Chinese Vice President

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Vice President of the People's Republic of China, Wang Qishan, on Friday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the second day of his official visit to Beijing heading the UAE delegation which consists of a high-power delegation to attend the opening session of the "Belt and Road Conference for International Cooperation", scheduled to conclude tomorrow.

The meeting tackled the future of cooperation between the UAE and China in the light of the continued discussions that came as part of the two discussion sessions between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

They emphasised the importance of the role played by the UAE as a strategic partner for China in carrying out "The Road and Belt Initiative".

The parties agreed to work towards a new phase of economic partnership and cooperation, especially in trade and tourism, encouraging investments and accelerating new opportunities for the UAE private sector and its Chinese counterpart. The UAE provides foreign direct investment, with 36 percent of them in the Arab world with a total investment of US$10.35 billion in 2017.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed the appreciation of the UAE for the key role played by China globally with all its cultural, political and economic weight. He stressed that the visit of President Xi Jinping to the UAE last year enhanced the future partnership between the two countries, given the UAE's endeavours to develop cooperation in various fields, especially economic, scientific, technological and cultural domains.

Sheikh Mohammed pointed to the political will between the two countries to boost cooperation in various fields, which represents a real momentum that works towards opening new opportunities through which the two sides can employ them in the service of the strategic objectives of the two friendly peoples. This would contribute to accelerating the pace of executing plans and projects aimed at the future.

In turn, Wang Qishan hailed the pioneering role played by the UAE in its regional and international surrounding at all levels, positive impact that seeks to achieve not only at the Arab level but globally as well. He stressed the importance of the strategic partnership in the light of the historic relations and the economic and cultural bonds as well as joint interest.

The Chinese Vice President expressed confidence that the next phase will witness a strong development of the strategic partnership between his country and the UAE in the best interests of the two peoples which would contribute to supporting their aspirations for the future. He also spoke about the UAE being a role model for tolerance, coexistence and open-mindedness across various cultures.

The meeting also reviewed the latest regional and international developments. They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest especially in the light of consensus on the importance of the establishment of security and peace in the Arab region and the necessity of concerted international efforts to find effective solutions to the common challenges facing the world at various political, economic, environmental and other levels.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People's Republic of China.