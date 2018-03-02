Short flights canceled in and out of Heathrow

Bad weather and anticipation of more in the coming days has forced British Airways to cancel a number of short-haul flights into and out of London Heathrow Airport.

The airline also warned passengers on Monday that cold, wet or snowy weather is likely to lead to some delays and disruptions through Friday.

It says some flights will have to be cancelled and said passengers should consider re-booking.

British Airways says passengers traveling on short-haul routes between Monday and Friday will be given the option of re-booking even if their flights currently remain on schedule.