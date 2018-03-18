Snow hits London causing 115 flight cancellations at Heathrow

More than 115 flights in and out of London Heathrow Airport were cancelled as snow and ice hit the UK.

The British Meteorological Agency issued an amber weather warning for snow and ice in several areas across England, including London, 4 pm GMT on Saturday until 9 am on Sunday.

A yellow warning for snow, ice and high winds was also issued for Sunday and Monday for nearly the entire country between 4am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

As a result, the Sunday's Coventry Half Marathon in central England was cancelled.