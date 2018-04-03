SpaceX launches mission to International Space Station

SpaceX successfully launched a Dragon spacecraft filled with supplies and science experiments for the International Space Station.

The spacecraft "Space X Dragon", launched Monday from Florida to orbit, is scheduled to join the International Space Station later this week. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, said the space capsule, loaded with 2,600 kg, was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

During a prelaunch news conference, Pete Hasbrook, NASA’s associate programme scientist for International Space Station Programme Science Office at the agency’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, praised the work of Commercial Resupply Services companies.

"The International Space Station is a world-class and multi- disciplinary laboratory in space," he said. "Our commercial providers help in bringing our sciences forward and keep it going on space station and bringing benefits back to Earth."