Starbucks pact with 2 men includes free college

Starbucks says a settlement it reached with two black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia shops includes an offer of a free college education.

The coffee shop chain says the two can complete their degrees through a partnership it has with Arizona State University.

Starbucks and the men said Wednesday that the full terms of the financial settlement will remain confidential.

The announcement came the same day Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson reached an agreement with Philadelphia. They will each get a symbolic $1 each from the city, and Philadelphia has pledged $200,000 to start a program for young entrepreneurs.

The men were led away in handcuffs from a Starbucks last month after the manager called police, saying they refused to buy anything or leave. They were released from jail with no charges filed.