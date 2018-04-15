TRA reveals future-shaping 2030 document

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has revealed its future-shaping 2030 document during its annual retreat held recently at the St. Regis Hotel in Dubai.

The retreat consisted of five different sessions focusing on TRA’s future shaping and Artificial Intelligence, in addition to the establishment of a voluntary programme, discussing plans and mechanisms for employees’ happiness, and human resources related topics.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, delivered the welcoming speech of the retreat, calling on all the participating working groups to engage in interactive discussions to develop a roadmap for TRA business and initiatives for 2018.

He said, "I am extremely proud of the rapid and effective success in enhancing the country’s leading position in the ICT sector at the local and global levels. I hope to continue the journey towards an 'excellent' future with innovative plans and mechanisms to accomplish tasks away from routine, and exceed expectations in initiatives and projects that are highly distinguished, innovative, creative and effective".

On the following day, the TRA held its annual gathering where Al Mansoori delivered a general speech addressing six topics including international developments, TRA’s role in coming phases, in addition to issues such as the 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and others. He then proposed a series of question to be considered and addressed during the next stages, in preparation of the digital future in which the telecommunications infrastructure is crucial.

He added, "TRA retreat this year is exceptionally important, as it comes at a stage of transition to Artificial Intelligence and understanding of concepts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance the principle of sustainability. And since these concepts are mostly based on ICT infrastructure, the TRA has to reflect carefully on the compatibility of its plans and programmes to serve digital transformations."