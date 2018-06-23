Trump calls sales tax ruling 'victory for fairness'

President Donald Trump is commenting on a Supreme Court decision that may result in shoppers getting charged sales tax on more online purchases.

The high court issued its 5-4 decision Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump tweeted: "Big Supreme Court win on internet sales tax - about time! Big victory for fairness and for our country. Great victory for consumers and retailers." The decision, however, will mean consumers may pay sales tax they hadn't been previously. Large retailers cheered the decision while the shares of some online retailers fell.

At a meeting with governors, Trump described the decision as a "big, big victory" for governors. More than 40 states had urged the Supreme Court to rule as it did, overturning previous decisions that states said cost them billions of dollars in lost revenue annually.