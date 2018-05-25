Trump cancels summit with N. Korean leader

US President Donald Trump will not meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month in Singapore.

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump wrote in a letter to Kim released by the White House Thursday morning.

"Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place."