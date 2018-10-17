Trump expands aid threat over migrant caravan

By AP

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again to warn Central American countries they could lose aid if they don’t stop migrants heading to the United States.

Late Tuesday, the president tweeted: “We have today informed the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that if they allow their citizens, or others, to journey through their borders and up to the United States, with the intention of entering our country illegally, all payments made to them will STOP (END)!”

Earlier in the day, Trump aimed a tweet warning Honduras about its U.S. aid over a group of 2,000 or so Hondurans who have banded together to move as a caravan in hopes of reaching the U.S.

Trump did not follow through on a similar threat to Honduras in April over an earlier migrant caravan, which eventually petered out in Mexico.