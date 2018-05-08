Trump plays supportive spouse at Melania event

President Donald Trump is playing the supportive spouse as Melania Trump unveils her initiatives as first lady.

Trump sat in the front row in the Rose Garden Monday as his wife outlined her plan, dubbed “Be Best,” to support children, with a focus on well-being, cyber-bullying and opioid addiction.

At the conclusion of Mrs. Trump’s remarks, the president kissed her on the cheeks and thanked her before signing a proclamation declaring May 7 “Be Best” day.

Trump called it a “beautiful” and “heartfelt” speech.

The announcement from Mrs. Trump comes as her husband battles accusations about his past encounters with women.