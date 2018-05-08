Trump plays supportive spouse at Melania event

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: AP

President Donald Trump is playing the supportive spouse as Melania Trump unveils her initiatives as first lady.

Trump sat in the front row in the Rose Garden Monday as his wife outlined her plan, dubbed “Be Best,” to support children, with a focus on well-being, cyber-bullying and opioid addiction.

At the conclusion of Mrs. Trump’s remarks, the president kissed her on the cheeks and thanked her before signing a proclamation declaring May 7 “Be Best” day.

Trump called it a “beautiful” and “heartfelt” speech.

The announcement from Mrs. Trump comes as her husband battles accusations about his past encounters with women.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon