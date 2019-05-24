UAE ambassador attends opening of 10th Turkmenistan Gas Congress

By Wam

The UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Hassan Abdullah Al Adhab, attended the opening of the 10th Turkmenistan Gas Congress.

The 10th Turkmenistan Gas Congress was organised by Turkmengas State Concern in partnership with Turkmen Forum Company, in the Berkara Hotel, Avaza on 21-22 of May 2019.

The Congress, a prestigious business forum, is held annually to develop and strengthen international partnerships between Turkmen state organisations and the international oil and gas industry.

During the opening ceremony, the ambassador met with the Turkmen President's Advisor for Oil & Gas Affairs, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, and a number of senior officials.