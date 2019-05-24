UAE Ambassador launches Arabic calligraphy exhibition in New Zealand

By Wam

Fletcher Tabuteau, New Zealand Parliamentary Under-Secretary, and Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Zarim Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, inaugurated an Arabic calligraphy exhibition entitled, 'Linking Art in Letters', in Wellington.

The exhibition showcases the work of a group of Emirati artists and is one of the UAE’s global initiatives during the Year of Tolerance 2019.

In a speech, Al Suwaidi praised the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and New Zealand and stressed the importance of reinforcing their culture and arts exchange, via the three-week exhibition.

He also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to promote peace, love, fraternity and cultural diversity, and explained the role of Arabic calligraphy in human development and civilisation while praising the support of the Department of Culture in Sharjah and the Sharjah Centre for the Art of Arabic Calligraphy and Ornamentation.

Tabuteau praised the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, noting that the UAE is New Zealand’s ninth leading trade partner.

He also appreciated the UAE’s initiatives and efforts to support regional and international peace and promote tolerance while praising the UAE’s support for the New Zealand government and people following the tragic events in Christchurch on 15th March 2019, which resulted in 51 casualties.

The event was attended by officials, members of parliament, ambassadors, religious clerics, artists and scholars.