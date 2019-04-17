UAE Ambassador meets Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff

By Wam

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, has met with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, at the General Headquarters of Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, the UAE Ambassador said that the UAE's wise leadership attaches great importance to promote the historic ties between the two countries which are based on strong foundation, respect and mutual confidence.

Al Zaabi said that bilateral relations are unique and are based on joint fraternal, cultural and social bonds through, highlighting the UAE's commitment to its development and humanitarian projects in Pakistan.

General Bajwa commended the UAE's continuous support to his country to boost the economic development, social care and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan in education and healthcare sectors, especially developing infrastructure in remote areas.

He also lauded the outstanding UAE-Pakistan relations, saying that they are based on solid foundations and a mutual recognition between the leadership of the two countries to strengthen them in various fields.

The bonds between the UAE and Pakistani peoples are historic and strong, the Chief of Army Staff said, noting that late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has special love for the people of Pakistan and he was loved by them.

He added that the UAE has been supporting Pakistan particularly during times of disasters and natural calamities. He praised the UAE Project to Assist Pakistan, UAE PAP, which began in 2011 and focused on development projects such as building schools, universities, roads, bridges, water projects and improvements in the health sector in various areas of Pakistan. He added that, to further support the project, the UAE and Pakistan signed an agreement in May 2018, worth US$200 million under the assistance programme for further investment in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In this context, the UAE Ambassador emphasised that the UAE leadership strongly believes that education and health are the cornerstone of building human capital and for a prosperous future.

Al-Zaabi also referred to the 2019 Year of Tolerance declared by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that the UAE has taken firm steps to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance.

He pointed to the charitable and humanitarian projects to be launched by the Embassy in Islamabad during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which is an opportunity to spread the spirit of tolerance and to show the true image of moderation and respect for others. Tolerance, Al Zaabi said, is the basis of cohesion in any societies and the main reason behind spreading the values ​​of peace and coexistence.