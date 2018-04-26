UAE Ambassador to Norway meets youngest Arab and Emirati North Pole trekker

  Wam
Abdullah Khalfan Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Norways, met here on Wednesday, with Abdullah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, the youngest Arab and Emirati national to trek across the North Pole.

Ambassador Al Rumaithi expressed pride over the achievements of young Emiratis who seek to further enhance UAE's reputation in international arenas. He lauded Al Ahbabi's initiative, which coincided with the celebrations of the 'Year of Zayed'.

For eight days, Al Rumaithi trekked the North Pole unassisted in weather conditions reaching minus 40 degrees Celsius.

