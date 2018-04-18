UAE Armed Forces intercept Iranian plane loaded with explosives

The UAE Armed Forces' Anti-aircraft defence unit was able to intercept an Iranian Qassef-1 aircraft loaded with explosives in attempt to strike strategic positions of the Yemeni Forces, supported by the Arab Coalition on Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

Upon examining the aircraft, military defence teams discovered a large quantity of explosive materials intended to be used against the Yemeni forces.

The Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, continues to counter these Iranian capabilities which pose a direct threat not only to the Yemeni forces and people, but also threaten the Red Sea Cost shipping lane's movement, along with civilian infrastructure.